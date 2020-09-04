Kourtney Kardashian Poses In Glamorous Light Blue Pantsuit In Hilarious ‘Gas Station’ Photo

Kourtney Kardashian posted a stunning, fashionable shot to her Instagram feed on Thursday — at a gas station, that is.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the humorous post with her 101.1 million followers to show off her light blue, pajama-esque pantsuit in a series of four photos. Kourtney stood in front of the convenience store part of the gas station, posing in the corner of the window with a large, red and blue “OPEN” sign gleaming above her.

Even with the low-key technical details of the “shoot,” Kourtney still stunned in her baby blue, two-piece set, with the “OPEN” sign’s colors even slightly complementing the piece. The set, which appeared to be made up of silk or satin, had a long-sleeved top that gave a pajama-like feel while the pants were more fitted around her legs and flared out at the ends. The pants’ bottoms also had a small slit up the front parts, aptly widening out over Kourtney’s strappy, nude, low heels. She also casually carried what looked like a 2000s-era Dior monogram hand bag at her side.

The reality star arranged herself in four different poses per the four photos. She first smiled and leaned in the corner of the window, then looked casual, yet chic in the next two shots, with her left leg fashionably crossed in front of the right. In the final shot, the KUWTK star hammed it up for the camera, positioning the “OPEN” sign on top of her head with her left hand as if to be a crown and pursing her lips as if to be a model in a high-end fashion shoot.

The share quickly gained appreciation from Kourtney’s numerous admirers, with more than 800,000 double taps on the photo and over 2,000 comments. Various users flooded the comments section with heart-eyed and fire emoji, signaling their love for her style. Many others pointed out how the mother-of-three looked like a “queen” with her high-end style, even while showing off the look at such a quotidian locale.

“Disney Princess,” one follower joked, considering Kourtney’s “once upon a time” caption and Cinderella-style outfit.

“What a babe,” a fan commented, admiring the Poosh blogger’s beauty.

“The fanciest gas station ever, fit for a queen,” another fan teased.

“[M]oments before,” Addison Rae also commented.

“[A]n unexpected run-in,” Kourtney responded.

Fans liked both ladies’ comments and were curious about the communication between the two.

TikTok influencer Addison and Kourtney have become fast friends lately, posting photos and videos together on their respective Instagram feeds. The two recently shared a fun, sparkling snap together, swinging on disco balls per Miley Cyrus’ MTV VMAs performance in the singer’s “Midnight Sky” truck that rode around Los Angeles after the show.