Alessandra Ambrosio Parades Voluptuous Curves In Crimson Bikini & Sheer Floral Wrap

Former Victoria’s Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio shared two jaw-dropping photos with her 10.2 million followers on her social media feed. The model looked smoking hot in a crimson bikini that clung to her unbelievable figure and showed off why she remains one of the world’s most revered supermodels.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram in the early hours of Friday morning. She let the pics do the talking and only posted star and butterfly emoji in the caption.

Alessandra rocked a bandeau bikini that had some titillating features. The top showed off the swell of her bust, bronzed décolletage, and just a hint of her famed cleavage. It had a crisscross drawstring detail that gathered the flimsy fabric into ruched pleats in the front.

The matching bottoms showed even more skin. The tiny thong barely covered her nether regions and put her hips and butt on display. Both the skimpy top and bottoms exposed her toned abs. She flaunted her minuscule waist and midsection as she strutted her stuff on the beach.

The model wore her hair in a side-part and let her thick mane tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. The wind tousled her brunette locks and wisps of her hair floated about her face.

Alessandra posed in a tropical paradise. She stood on a golden shore, while behind her the tranquil waters mirrored the clear blue sky. In the background, palm trees and greenery dotted the horizon.

The Brazilian icon looked dreamily into the distance in the first photo. She cast her eyes beyond the camera while pouting her full lips. She tried to keep her hair from blowing in the wind by placing her left hand on her head.

The mother-of-two paraded her voluptuous curves in the second snap. She modeled by giving her audience a profile view of her insane figure while walking along the sand. She placed both hands on top of her head and turned her face toward the lens. Behind her, the wrap dress floated in the breeze.

Alessandra’s fans loved the image and engaged with her on social media.

“I’m in love with your body,” one follower confessed.

“I love you so much @alessandraambrosio! You’re my idol forever,” a second fan gushed.

Another admirer expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m your biggest fan. You’re my inspirational muse and I really hope you read my message,” they enthused.

A fourth Instagrammer used the opportunity to wax lyrical about Alessandra’s beauty.

“You definitely are an angel on earth,” they raved and followed the comment with heart emoji.

Alessandra’s post sparked intense excitement among her followers. This particular image has already garnered more than 52,000 likes and 253 comments.