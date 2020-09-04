Danielley Ayala Reveals Major Cleavage In Stunning Bathroom Selfie

Model, make-up guru and social media star Danielley Ayala has a penchant for uploading sizzling selfies to her popular Instagram feed. With her share on Friday, September 4, however, the 26-year-old may have outdone herself, posting a sexy self-portrait in which she stood before a bathroom mirror while wearing nothing but an airy, white bath robe. Adding to the alluring nature of the snap was the fact that the garment was left open down the middle, revealing Ayala’s incredible cleavage.

In the caption that accompanied the picture, she joked about pretending that no preparation had gone into her look and that she had awoken in a camera-ready state. Regardless of the artifice that may or may not have been involved in getting the shot, though, Ayala’s fans clearly appreciated the end result, filling the comment thread with words of affirmation for the revealing capture.

“I am feeling hungry after seeing u,” wrote one user, adding a slew of fire emoji.

“I would pass out if I walked in on you like that!!!” exclaimed another admirer.

“Please get a SMALLER robe,” joked a third fan. “That one is too big on you. Covering too much of that incredible body.”

“Sexy to say the least,” added another commenter.

Ayala stood before a large tub in the picture, holding her smartphone at eye level and peering intently into its screen as she snapped the photo. As a result, her left face was largely obstructed from view by the device, while the opposite side was well evidenced and as picturesque as always. Just below the hand that held her phone, Ayala’s delicate wrist was adorned with a thin bracelet.

Meanwhile, Ayala’s long, thick, golden-brown hair flowed out from a center part and covered the brunt of her shoulders on both sides. Furthermore, a few, stray strands gingerly caressed her famously large breasts, as her robe was opened enough to reveal their size and curvature in a stunning display of cleavage.

Just below her prominent bustline, Ayala’s taut abdominal area and navel were left exposed above the fold that prompted the opposing sides of her garment to come back together. Additionally, a small segment of her tummy tattoo was visible in the frame.

Ayala’s latest offering proved to be a popular one with her 4.3 million followers, racking up over 80,000 likes in its first hour online. Furthermore, almost 800 comments were left by her largely smitten fans.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Ayala also managed to ignite her social media by sharing a slideshow that also showed off her chest as she left the sheer shirt she was wearing in the pictures unbuttoned in the middle.