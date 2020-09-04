‘BB22’ News: Christmas Abbot Says She Wants Julie Chen’s Job After The Host Retires

https://twitter.com/BB_Updates/status/1301740790754938881

Thursday night saw the live eviction of Kaysar Ridha after he lost to Christmas Abbott by a unanimous vote. Christmas was put up as a pawn by Enzo Palumbo in an effort to get Kaysar out of the house without any problems, and the plan worked out seamlessly. The fitness instructor still put a lot of effort into her speech, pleading with her roommates to keep her around for another week. She later admitted on the live feeds that it was her “audition” to replace Julie Chen as the Big Brother host.

Christmas’s plea speech rhymed and was clearly memorized as she had mentioned earlier in the week she was working on something special. She fumbled over her words at times, as nerves got the best of her, but even Julie was impressed with her effort. In her poetic dialogue, she urged her roommate to “vote the HOH way,” telling her friends to get out Kaysar as Enzo had wanted.

When the live feeds resumed, Christmas was talking with David Alexander who seemed in awe of the poem she delivered. David noted that she had a “well put together speech” and said Julie thought the poem was “wow.” Christmas thanked David for his sentiments and then admitted she was gunning for Julie’s job once she was retired.

CBS

“When Julie retires, I want to host Big Brother. I feel like that was my chance for an audition,” she admitted according to Big Brother Daily on Twitter.

The feeds viewers were not on board with Christmas’ plan and joked in the comment section of a tweet that documented the conversation. Some joked that Janelle Pierzina would be the one to take over the Big Brother hosting duties, if and when Julie ever retired. Others left memes and gifs of famous Big Brother moments which included houseguests laughing, suggesting Christmas’s hopes were a joke.

“Christmas, literally NO ONE wants to see you host anything let alone Big Brother,” one user tweeted.

“Hate to break it to you Cyber Monday but you’re DEFINITELY not getting a call back,” a second added.

During her first season on the show, viewers made a joke out of Christmas’s name and called her every holiday in the book other than the one she was named after. They even went as far as calling her things like “Cyber Monday” or “Happy Honda Days” in honor of other famous events. Unfortunately for Christmas, she is one of the least liked houseguests after it was revealed she was charged with a felony for criminal mischief in 2018.