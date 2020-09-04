Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Considerable Cleavage, Fresh Glow In Stunning Detail

Model, TV host and noted fitness fanatic Holly Sonders has seemingly put more emphasis on her burgeoning Instagram feed as of late, posting multiple updates almost daily. However, her offering on Friday, September 4 may have been the best of the bunch, as the 33-year-old uploaded a sultry, two-pic slideshow that featured her fresh glow and also exhibited her considerable cleavage in exquisite detail.

In the accompanying caption, Sonders credited Las Vegas makeup artist Andrew Saint Andrew for making her olive-toned skin scintillate in the light. She also revealed that the photos were taken using little more than an iPhone and a small ring light. Despite the bare-bones approach taken in the photoshoot, the Fox Sports and Golf Channel alum nonetheless stunned while showing off her ample bosom in consecutive close-up snaps.

The first picture in the sexy spread found Sonders peering directly into the smartphone’s lens with her full, glistening lips parted slightly and her lashes and eyebrows perfectly manicured for the occasion. Meanwhile, she wore a metallic top in coral, pink and gold that equaled the luster of her skin, which bore a distinct golden hue.

Sonders’ lengthy, brunette locks were largely swept to her left side where they draped pleasingly over her arm and breast. Concurrently, the large divide that marked the middle point of her sizable bustline owned the frame, as the tight angle of the iPhone allowed for an up-close and personal documentation of her cleavage.

In the photo that followed, Sonders was once again captured in a close-up shot while striking a similar pose. However, she had turned her head to the left and closed her eyes before the picture was snapped. As a result, the modest curl of her hair was more evident in the photo and hints of her impressive profile were offered.

Sonders’ latest social media share inspired a large contingent of her 479,000 followers on Instagram, accruing its first 3,000 likes in well under an hour. Moreover, her fans filled the comment thread with words of admiration.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING,” exclaimed one fan, who also said “FABULOUS HONEY.”

“Beautiful outfit you have,” added a second admirer. “Beautiful hair.”

“Flawless work all the way around no doubt,” opined a third commenter.

“My pick for the most beautiful woman in the world,” announced another fan, capturing the general tone of the comment thread.

As shared by The Inquisitr earlier in the day, Sonders was similarly seductive in a video update which showed her giving off “Tool Time vibes” in a skimpy, orange bikini.