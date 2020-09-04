Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination & Gets On All Fours In Sexy, Bikini-Clad Shoot

Kindly Myers left virtually nothing to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload that showed her clad in a skimpy bikini. The model gave her audience a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot in a seconds-long clip added to her page on September 3.

The video was shot outdoors on an overcast day, but Kindly brought plenty of brightness to the scene. She knelt in the grass as she playfully ran her fingers through her long, blond tresses and moved her body into several poses for the camera. The next portion of the clip captured Kindly from behind as she walked across a set of wooden boards. The Playboy model quickly turned her head, flipping her hair and treating fans to a great view of her front. The video came to a close with Kindly posing on all fours on the same patch of grass before she moved poolside.

Kindly’s shoot called for a skimpy bikini that showed off her bombshell curves in all the right ways. The model opted for a swimsuit that boasted a plaid pattern that was similar to the iconic Burberry print. The top of the suit had impossibly small cups that were spaced far apart, leaving an ample amount of cleavage on show. The garment also featured a halterneck style that tied in a bow behind her neck and back.

The bottom of the ensemble was made of the same material, and the low-rise front treated her viewers to a great look at her taut tummy and waist. An incredibly thin set of strings tied over Kindly’s hips and the high-cut design showcased her toned legs. A few shots from behind gave Kindly’s audience an eyeful of booty — something they certainly didn’t seem to mind.

Her hair was worn down and straight for the duration of the clip, and she added a dainty silver necklace as the only accessory. The social media star directed her fans to a link in her bio, and within a few short hours, thousands double-tapped the post while hundreds left comments.

“Just when I thought you couldn’t be any hotter, you go and post this!” one social media user raved, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“I love you so much Honey!” another Instagrammer exclaimed.

“The most perfect and enticing body in the world,” a third fan added.

“Perfect Woman Awesome as I’ve ever seen,” a fourth wrote, followed by a set of heart-eye emoji.