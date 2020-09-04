Laurence Bédard Puts Curvaceous Body On Display In Skintight Crop Top & Miniskirt

Model Laurence Bédard might be known for sharing photos online that show her baring plenty of skin. Her latest Instagram update proved that she can look smoking hot partially covered up. On Friday, she kicked off the weekend with a set of snapshots that saw her putting her fabulous curves on display in a sexy crop top and miniskirt.

Laurence’s outfit was black, and it hugged all of her curves in the right places. The top had long sleeves and featured a zippered front, which was pulled down a few inches. The hemline cut off at her ribs, giving her online audience a nice look at her tiny waist. The miniskirt clung to her hips, showing off the sexy curve of her booty.

The popular influencer wore her hair styled straight with a side part. She opted for few accessories, wearing a pair of small hoop earrings and a few rings. She also sported a white polish on her nails. She completed her look with a small black cross body bag, with the long strap falling across the center of her chest.

The post consisted of three pictures. She posed outside in front of a white building with black double doors.

Laurence’s fans had nothing but good things to say about her chic outfit.

“Nothing about you that isn’t lovely,” quipped one admirer.

“Absolutely beautiful and the best part. You always seem to be happy!!!!!!” wrote a second Instagram user.

“Makes a nice change see u with clothes on. u look great,” joked a third follower.

“Looking very beautiful as usual,” a fourth comment read.

The first snapshot caught Laurence from a side view as she walked. She smiled as she looked at the lens. The pic captured her slim waistline, pert derrière and toned thighs as she took a step. Colorful tattoos on her abs and the sides of her thighs peeked out from behind the ensemble.

Laurence struck a sexy pose in the second image, which was similar to the first photo. Standing with one leg in front of the other, she highlighted her booty. Her bustline and flat abs were also on display.

In the last picture, Laurence faced the camera and stood with one hip cocked to the side, showing off her hourglass shape. She smiled as she looked at something in the distance.

Laurence knows how to thrill her online audience, and most of the time that involves sharing updates that show her wearing very little. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a purple bikini in a steamy bedroom shot.