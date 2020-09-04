No Josh Rosen Decisions Have Been Made Amid Trade Rumors, Brian Flores Says

The Miami Dolphins haven’t made any decisions regarding Josh Rosen just yet, according to head coach Brian Flores. Adam Beasley and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote on Friday that the Flores acknowledged during a conference call with the media that the team had gotten calls about Rosen but there had been conversations about quite a few players.

He added that it’s the day before the final cutdown day in the NFL. That means there are plenty of teams that are attempting to find a way to finalize their rosters.

The paper said Rosen is increasingly looking like the odd man out. The Dolphins could carry three quarterbacks, though it’s not entirely likely.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick has been named the starter, at least to open the 2020 season. Rookie first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa is slated to be his backup. Rosen could stay on the team as the third-stringer, or he could be dealt and return at least a late-round future pick in return.

Flores alluded to no decision coming before Saturday, either way.

“We’re going to go out and practice today and make decisions on the roster tomorrow. We’re fielding calls on a handful of players, and I think every team is doing the same thing. Josh has competed. Josh has made some great throws. I think he’s gotten better over the course of training camp. That’s where we are with him.”

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk Reported that with the season being played in the middle of a pandemic, there is extra thought given to affording a spot to a quarterback, teams might not have otherwise kept. The idea, the analyst said, is to keep a quarterback quarantined away from the rest of the squad. This way, if a mini-outbreak hits, an organization wouldn’t be completely decimated among such an important position group.

Alper added the Dolphins appear to have no problems keeping all three quarterbacks under the salary cap. That means the organization is feeling no pressure to trade him unless it gets an offer it can’t refuse.

Rosen is entering just his third year in the NFL and should he be traded, he would be with his third organization already. He joined Miami last year and was originally thought to be someone who would get a shot to be the “face of the franchise.”

He ended up starting just three games, losing all three and throwing one touchdown to five interceptions. He played in three other contests in 2019.

He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with their first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and named the starter soon after. During 2018, he went 3-10, throwing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.