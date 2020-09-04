Noah Cyrus Rocks Cut-Out Bodysuit & Cowboy Boots In Smoking-Hot ‘2am’ Photo

Noah Cyrus wowed her audience of 5.7 million when she shared a series of sexy snaps in the wee hours of the morning on September 4. The smoking-hot upload included four new images that captured her from all angles.

The first photo in the set showed Miley Cyrus’ little sister posed on a chair in the corner of a room. Beside her sat a gold floor lamp with a cream-colored shade, and the wall behind her was painted white. Noah stretched one of her legs out in front of her and planted the opposite on an area rug that was decorated with orange tassels. She casually rested both elbows on the sides of the chair and gazed at the floor with a curious look. The 20-year-old didn’t shy away from showing off her figure, and she rocked a curve-hugging bodysuit that perfectly suited her slender frame.

The black garment featured a set of thin strings that stretched around her neck and left her shoulders and tatted arms bare. The sexy piece had a cutout in the middle, allowing Noah to show off her trim waist and tiny midsection. The rest of the garment fit snug on her legs, and she completed the sultry ensemble with a pair of black-and-white cowboy boots. Noah added several pieces of jewelry, including a few layered necklaces and bracelets to match. Her nails were painted a bright shade of yellow, and she pulled her long, brunette tresses into a high ponytail.

View this post on Instagram 2am A post shared by noah (@noahcyrus) on Sep 4, 2020 at 12:14am PDT

In the second photo in the series, Noah was all smiles as she looked into the distance. The image was slightly blurred, but the heart-shaped tattoo on her left shoulder was able to be distinguished. The third shot captured Noah in the same chair as photo No. 1, but that time, she kicked her leg up high and altered her pose slightly.

The final image offered an up-close view of Noah’s fingers, which were decorated with ink. She covered her face and wore a smile.

In the caption of the post, she told fans that it was 2 a.m. In its short time live, the upload has received a ton of attention from fans with over 167,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

“You have a beautiful soul as well, don’t let anyone take that from you,” one Instagrammer wrote, adding a single black heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a second social media user gushed.

“Ahhhh you are a total babe. Drop dead gorgeous. As in deadly looks that kill,” a third chimed in.

“Why am I so obsessed with u,” one more added.