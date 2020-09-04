Sarah Houchens Flashes Her Chiseled Body In A Bright Pink Bikini: ‘Feeling Changes’

Fitness model Sarah Houchens went scantily clad in her latest Instagram update on Friday morning. She flashed her chiseled body while revealing in the caption of the post that things seem to be changing.

In the racy pics, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a bright pink bikini. The skimpy top fit snugly around her chest and featured thin straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. The low cut also flaunted her cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and were tightly wrapped around her tiny waist while emphasizing her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Sarah stood with her hip pushed out and one hand on her thigh as she tilted her head to the side. The second snap featured her with both of her arms above her head and her back arched while she closed her eyes. In the final pic she placed one hand on her head and the other on her leg as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, tons of green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in flirty curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Sarah’s over 1 million followers immediately began to share their love for the snaps, clicking the like button more than 2,500 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comment section to leave nearly 90 messages.

“Baby pink looks goood on you,” one follower declared.

“Okay wowww never cease to amaze me,” another gushed.

“You’re so pretty,” a third social media user wrote.

“The perfect girl to take home!” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy outfits in her online pics. She’s often spotted rocking sexy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight leggings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a scanty yellow bikini with white trim while posing at the beach. That video also proved to be a popular upload among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 12,500 likes and over 250 comments to date.