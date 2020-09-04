Lara Trump Shows Some Leg In A Short Pink Mini Dress For Family Photo: ‘We Woke Up Like This’

Lara went for a glam look while posing with her two children.

Lara Trump wowed her Instagram followers by showing off her long legs in an eye-catching mini dress. On Thursday, the 37-year-old senior campaign advisor for President Donald Trump shared a series of fun family photos on her account. She looked like she was dressed up to go out and have a good time, while her two kids were rocking looks that were a bit more casual.

Lara, who is married to the president’s son Eric, wore her thick blond hair styled in soft waves. She rocked a bright pink mini dress with a flared skirt. The garment had a form-fitting bodice, skintight sleeves, and a high neckline. The hemline skimmed her thighs to showcase her toned legs. She’s an avid athlete who has competed in triathlons, and her commitment to fitness was obvious in the shape of her defined calves and muscular quads.

The bottom of Lara’s skirt was decorated with two neat rows of silver grommets. In her first photo, her 1-year-old daughter, Carolina, appeared to be fascinated by the hardware. The tot stood near her mother’s bare feet and reached out to touch the shiny decorations. She wore gray shorts and a cornflower blue tunic decorated with white geometric flower shapes. Like her mom’s outfit, the top had a ’60s vibe.

Lara stood next to her son Luke’s crib. The 2-year-old was in the bed. He stood up with one arm draped over the rail. The little boy laughed as his mom reached out to touch his unruly blond hair. He had on a long-sleeved shirt that featured a cute blue octopus print.

In the remaining two snapshots included in the slideshow, Lara held Carolina up. The little girl was pointing at something off-camera in the second image, and she was smiling contentedly in the final photo. Meanwhile, her brother sucked his thumb while holding a stuffed monkey toy.

In the caption of her post, Lara quipped that she and her kids “woke up” looking glamorous and adorable. Her followers loved her cute collection of pictures, which have amassed over 54,000 likes and 1,000 comments since she shared them. Lara’s outfit was a really big hit, and she made sure to tag its designer, Chiara Boni La Petite Robe.

“Malibu Barbie moment back when Malibu was hot!” read one response to her post.

“You are effortlessly beautiful!” gushed another admirer.

“What a figure! The dress isn’t bad either,” read a third message.

“Such cute kids!” remarked a fourth person. “I’m going to like watching them grow up. Thanks for sharing!”