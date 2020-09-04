Gia Macool Looks Smoking Hot In A White Crop Top & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

Buxom brunette Gia Macool returned to her Instagram account on Friday morning to share another stunning pic with her loyal fans. The model put her hourglass figure on display while revealing in the caption of the post that bullies are everywhere. She also offered her followers advice on how to deal with negative comments online.

In the sexy shot, Gia looked smoking hot as she opted for a white crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes, which she left unbuttoned for the pic. The denim shorts fit snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips while giving fans a peek at her lean thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were spotlighted in the snap as well.

Gia posed with her back against a wooden fence. She rested both of her elbows on the fence and arched her back as she tilted her chin up and looked away from the camera. She pressed her legs together and pushed her booty out slightly as the sun streamed down on her skin. In the background, some green foliage and a brown horse could be seen.

Gia has accumulated more than 1.9 million followers on the social media platform. Her fans wasted no time showing their love for the model’s latest post by clicking the like button more than 2,300 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“The internet really is just a tool for so many people to spew venom. The anonymity big factor in this. Keyboard warriors are everywhere,” one follower declared.

“Good for you! I just block and delete…… and they’re gone poof! Lol,” another wrote.

“My ultimate source of motivation whose posts reminded me to keep more work hard,” a third comment read.

“The Queen of the world,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, tight tops, and skimpy workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gia recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a barely there black bikini with a mesh skirt tied around her waist. That post was also popular among her supporters. To date, it’s racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 740 comments.