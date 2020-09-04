‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Friday: Peter Confronts Spinelli

Peter August and Damian Spinelli will have an intense conversation during Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers suggest that Peter may initiate this, but Spinelli may be the one walking away with an upper hand.

Spinelli is determined to expose Peter for his many misdeeds, but he has yet to get his hands on definitive proof of what’s gone down. Now that he knows Maxie is pregnant, he’s all the more determined to make this happen.

On the other hand, Peter knows that Spinelli is suspicious of him. Unfortunately, Maxie has repeatedly and defiantly stood up for her beau over her long-time friend. Now, General Hospital teasers indicate that all of the drama is about to become even more intense.

The General Hospital sneak peek shared on Friday morning via Twitter showed that Peter may try to intimidate Spinelli a bit. When he encounters his adversary, he will note that he had the distinct impression that the awkward computer genius wanted to talk to him.

Spinelli looks a bit rattled and taken aback as he hears his nemesis say this. He is virtually desperate at this point to get his hands on proof of what he believes Peter has done, but he generally tries to sidestep any direct interactions with him.

"I'm gonna go after Alex and I need you as backup." #GH pic.twitter.com/dhVtj731du — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 4, 2020

Despite Peter’s confidence, General Hospital spoilers suggest that he might slip in some sense during this conversation. Whether it’s during this upcoming chat or independent of it, SheKnows Soaps notes that Spinelli will manage to get confirmation of his suspicions.

This confirmation may not be enough to take down Peter. Despite that, whatever is about to emerge seemingly at least reinforces for Spinelli that he’s on the right track.

During the weeks ahead, General Hospital teasers suggest that Peter will be distracted and rattled over this pregnancy. He will reach out to Valentin, seemingly in an effort to get some insight or reassurances.

He worries that his past will impact his ability to build a future with Maxie and his child. Apparently, he will think perhaps Valentin can provide a unique perspective on navigating that type of challenge.

Will this focus on the baby give Spinelli an opportunity to edge closer to exposing him? Peter has become quite adept at staying a step ahead of anybody trying to take him down.

However, he’s becoming increasingly desperate and he has a growing team of adversaries working against him. That suggests that he may start making mistakes.

General Hospital spoilers signal that this storyline will be a big focus of the episodes coming up this fall and viewers are anxious to see how this plays out.