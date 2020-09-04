Suzy Cortez Puts On A Leggy Display In A Blue Dress With A Hip-High Slit

Miss Bum Bum Suzy Cortez returned to Instagram on Thursday night to share stunning new pics of herself rocking a gorgeous ensemble. The model put on a leggy display as she served up some steamy looks for the camera.

In the racy post, Suzy went full glam as she rocked a floor-length blue dress. The garment featured long sleeves with a cutout just over her shoulders. It also included a plunging neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage.

The garment fit snugly around her tiny waist and boasted two hip-high slits that exposed her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with white polish on her fingernails and some nude heels. She also added a sash across her chest that displayed her booty title to the world.

In the first photo, Suzy stood in front of a decorated wall as she readied herself for a TV appearance. She placed one hand at her side as the other pulled at her dress. She also pushed one leg through the slit while wearing a bright smile on her face. In the second shot, she sat on stage in a yellow chair. She had her legs crossed while a studio audience watched from behind her.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder as they covered one eye.

Suzy’s over 2.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share some love for the post, clicking the like button more than 7,700 times within the first ten hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left nearly 80 comments on the pics during that time.

“You would win it again this year…. and next year,” one follower wrote.

“You look very pretty in that dress,” another declared.

“What a super woman, beautiful and brave, that photo is worth millions of dollars,” a third social media user gushed.

“My inspriation, my love. I wish you the best,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in racy outfits online. She’s often photographed rocking skimpy bathing suits, tight tops, and scanty lingerie for her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a revealing black lingerie set with thong panties while flaunting her famous booty. That post was a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 26,000 likes and over 340 comments.