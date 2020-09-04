Angry ‘DWTS’ Fans Claim They Won’t Watch The New Season Following Recent Changes

Angry fans of Dancing with the Stars have claimed they won’t watch the newest season of the series following big changes to its cast.

Following an Instagram post shared by the long-running television show, which is entering its 29th season of competition, fans let their frustration and disappointment be known on myriad topics including the hiring of Tyra Banks, the latest cast of celebrities, and the removal of long-running hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

The social media image showed many dancing emoji in the shape of a DNA sign with a caption that reflected the photo.

Viewers took several pointed jabs as the production for its major changes in the comments section of the post.

“You’ve sunken to the depths and angered a lot of viewers. We want Tom and Erin. On top of that, it looks like you scrapped the bottom of the barrel with ‘stars’. Not thinking that I’ll watch. I love the pros but the rest of the show tanked,” claimed one disgruntled viewer.

“Don’t want to prejudge BUT the vibe and atmosphere of the hilarious and fun tone and banter etc set by Tom and Erin is so not going to be matched Tyra,” said a second person.

“Terrible!! First, you get rid of Tom and now you bring Carole Baskin!! What an insult to the other stars!! She’s not a STAR,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Sorry to say I’ve been watching Dancing with the Stars since the beginning in 2005 with Tom out sadly its time to say I won’t be tuning in best of luck,” stated a fourth follower.

Over the past two months, the reality competition production has undergone several major upheavals.

Fans found out in July that the former face of America’s Funniest Home Videos was let go via a social media post by Tom as seen here.

Just days later, Tyra Banks was announced as a new executive producer of the series as well as the show’s first solo host in an Instagram share seen here.

On September 2, the newest celebrity contestants were revealed. These include Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, singer Nelly and The Real host, Jeannie Mai. Also competing are football superstar Vernon Davis, Cheer coach Monica Aldama, Desperate Housewives heartthrob Jesse Metcalf, Catfish host Nev Schulman, The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, Jesse celeb Skai Jackson, actress Anne Heche, One Day at a Time lead Justina Machado, Olympic skater Johnny Weir, and basketball legend Charles Oakley.

DWTS will debut its latest season of competition on Monday, September 14.