WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent After Re-Signing Reportedly Revealed

As documented by Sportskeeda, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed some of the ideas that have been considered by officials for Brock Lesnar’s next WWE match. That’s if he re-signs with the company.

Drew McIntyre is expected to be Lesnar’s next opponent. The Scottish superstar beat “The Beast Incarnate” for the WWE Championship at this year’s WrestleMania. If McIntyre is still the champion at the next event, Lesnar could receive a rematch for the prize.

However, there have been reports of Randy Orton dethroning McIntyre and facing Edge at the pay-per-view. This could ultimately force officials to return to the drawing board in regard to their plans for Lesnar. As of this writing, there are no plans to pit the superstar against Orton or Edge.

There have also been reports of Lesnar having a dream match against Bobby Lashley. It was reportedly discussed for this year’s SummerSlam, but officials opted against it as they want Lesnar’s return to be in a packed arena.

According to Meltzer, a Saudi Arabian event or WrestleMania 37 might be the only opportunities that the company will have to accommodate Lesnar’s next match.

The journalist compared the situation to Tyson Fury’s involvement with the company, as any future matches involving the boxer will also command a big payday. Saudi Arabia and “The Showcase of the Immortals” are the company’s most profitable shows, which is why they tend to feature star attractions.

With no shows outside of the United States expected to happen for the foreseeable future due to travel restrictions, the latter seems like the most likely occasion for the superstar’s big comeback bout. However, that will still keep “The Beast Incarnate” out of action until 2021 at the earliest.

Of course, all future Lesnar plans are reliant on him extending his stay with Vince McMahon’s promotion. As The Inquisitr reported, he’s also been linked with moves to UFC and AEW. Dana White wants to book him in the octagon against Jon Jones, and Tony Khan didn’t deny his interest in bringing him to AEW.

As The Inquisitr report highlighted, a return to UFC seems unlikely, as Lesnar didn’t take part in this year’s USADA drug testing programs. Even if he wanted to, he’s currently ineligible for now, though he could still pursue MMA again at a later date.

The report also highlighted that Lesnar seems likely to re-sign with WWE or retire altogether. However, some pundits have noted that he is that he’s trying to start a bidding war because he knows McMahon will always come back with a better offer.