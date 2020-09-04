‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Responds To Photos Of Her Hands After Viewers Slam Their Appearance At Reunion

Kyle Richards has been receiving a lot of hate on social media after viewers began posting photos of her hands from the Wednesday episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. At the beginning of the first reunion episode, the women were seen practicing for the reunion in their everyday clothes as cameras and lighting were set up in their homes the day before it was actually filmed. While getting everything set up at her house, Kyle’s husband Mauricio Umansky popped in to say hello to all the other women and joked that his hair was going to be wild and wavy as he hung out in the background during the actual recording.

Kyle acted like she was afraid and embarrassed and put her hands on the sides of her face in shock, which showed off two massive statement rings and a diamond ring. Unfortunately for her, it wasn’t her bling that got the attention of viewers. Screenshots began circulating on social media of her hands, with many saying they showed her “true age.” Some began saying on Twitter that she had “man hands,” a reference to a popular Seinfeld episode where Jerry goes on a date with a woman who has hands resembling a large man.

John Tsiavis / Bravo

The hate eventually made it’s way to Instagram, where Kyle decided to chime in. Instagram account Comments By Bravo found the response from the RHOBH star under a post from a woman’s account named skynbymarisa. She shared a photo of Kyle’s hands from the reunion.

“Good skincare isn’t just for your face ladies!” she wrote.

Kyle caught wind of the shady post and took to the comments section to reply.

“I do not have pretty hands but my hands do not look like this. You would see by the show or any picture of me. This is mean but hey if you think it will give you business knock yourself out.”

At the time of this publication, the post appears to have been removed and the skynbymarisa account has been deleted. Kyle continued to get dragged in the comments section of the Comments By Bravo page, with some saying her hands were not edited at all and the pictures on social media matched what they saw on their television screens.

Karolina Wojtasik / Bravo

“So she’s accusing Bravo of photoshopping her hands? Bc this is what I saw on the reunion. On Bravo,” one commenter wrote.

“Except that they actually *DO* look like that,” remarked a second user.

Kyle has not responded to any of the Twitter comments at this time. She appears to have spoken her piece and is leaving it alone. Co-star Denise Richards knows a little what she’s dealing with, as the actress also came under fire after part one of the reunion. She has been dragged for having bloodshot eyes.