‘One Piece’ Chapter 989 Spoilers: Truth About ‘Failed Ancient Giants’ A.K.A. Numbers Revealed!

The Numbers were among the most interesting new characters who were introduced One Piece Wano Arc. They were a group of giant monsters who are affiliated with Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. The Numbers first appeared in the Land of Wano when they joined the Beast Pirates in a banquet at Onigashima.

One Piece Chapter 989 recently revealed some interesting information about the Numbers, including their origin and how they ended up being allies with the strongest creature in the world. According to Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin, the Numbers are the “Failed Ancient Giants” that Emperor Kaido got from Punk Hazard, the place where one of his closest allies, Caesar Clown, was creating SMILE devil fruits.

Though Emperor Big Mom didn’t mention it, the Numbers are likely one of the secret experiments of the World Government. However, unlike Caesar who tried to turn children into giants by feeding them candies, the World Government decided to use other living organisms as subjects of their experiments. With the Numbers’ uncontrollable nature, they may have decided that it would be best for them to sell them to pirates. Based on their appearances, there is also a strong possibility that they are related to Oars and Oars Jr.

One Piece Chapter 989 finally featured the Numbers in action. They appeared in the chapter before the clash between Cyborg Franky and Emperor Big Mom took place. After seeing one of them holding the Brachio Bomber carrying Usopp and Tony Tony Chopper, Cyborg Franky changed his target from Emperor Big Mom to the Numbers. Using Radical Beam, he successfully knocked out Number 4.

While Cyborg Franky was busy dealing with the Numbers, Emperor Big Mom found an opening and grabbed the opportunity to have her revenge. Luckily for the Straw Hat Pirates’ shipwright, before he got hit by the lady Yonko’s sword attack, the former Warlord of the Sea, Jinbe, came to save him. Using Fishman Karate and with the help of Nico Robin, Jinbe managed to take down Linlin.

To deal with the other members of the Numbers, Cyborg Franky summoned all his inventions to fuse into General Franky. All the Straw Hat Pirates gathered in the middle of the banquet hall, preparing to engage in an intense battle with the enemies from different directions. Their captain, Monkey D. Luffy, ordered all of them to handle the rest of the enemies downstairs so he could focus on defeating Emperor Kaido, who is currently facing Kinemon, Denjiro, Ashura Doji, Izo, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, Kiku, Kawamatsu the Kappa, and Raizo at the rooftop.