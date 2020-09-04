Adrian Peterson Released By The Washington Football Team

Adrian Peterson is going to have to find himself a new team, less than a week before the NFL season kicks off. The Washington Football Team announced via Twitter on Friday morning that the running back had been cut, as the franchise tries to get down to its roster limit ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports reported that Peterson made it clear he intends to look for another team to play for in 2020, rather than retire. The back thought he would be entering his third campaign with Washington. The writer said it’s possible the veteran being slated to make $3.2 million in 2020, as he played out a two-year contract might have been one of the reasons he was released.

It appears the club, formerly known as the Redskins arrived at the decision relatively recently. On Thursday, its Instagram account featured a picture of Peterson cradling a ball. The post made it clear the future Hall-of-Famer was ready to get going on 14th season.

17 hours later, the same account issued a post offering a goodbye to Peterson.

Peterson came to the nation’s capital before 2018, after splitting 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints. Before that, he spent most of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, rushing for at least 1,298 yards in each of his first four years in the NFL.

In 2012, he had a truly standout season, running for over 2,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 40 passes, a near career-high.

While there were some analysts who believed Peterson’s career was over in 2017, he’s been productive with the former Redskins. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2018 and amassed nearly 900 in 2019.

Edwards said most around the league felt as though he would get the starting nod this fall after the franchise cut Derrius Guice earlier this summer after he was charged with domestic violence. Instead, Edwards said they are likely going to be handing the job to third-round pick Antonio Gibson.

The Memphis grad has reportedly impressed coaches in training camp.

The club also has Bryce Love on the roster, their 2019 pick and has invested time and money in J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber.

The analyst said that while Peterson might want to play in 2020, he will be hard-pressed to find a job at this point that would allow him much playing time. The fifth-placed rusher on the NFL’s all-time leaders list is butting up against the rest of the league also looking to cut down their roster to 53 by Saturday afternoon.