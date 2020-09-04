Hilde Osland Puts Her Ample Cleavage Center Stage In Revealing Tie Dye Outfit

Hilde Osland made sure her ample cleavage was the center of attention on Thursday as she posted two dreamy snaps to Instagram that celebrated her love of tie dye.

The influencer reclined on a sand dune for the cute photoshoot, with long grass and blue skies visible in the backdrop of the second shot. Hilde wore a matching tie dye outfit in pastel pink, blue, and purple for the shots, and the light colors contrasted beautifully with the Australian model’s healthy tan. The neckline of her ensemble was cut into a deep V, which showed off her eye-popping curves. The top unusually featured two sets of thin shoulder straps – one in pink and one in light purple. To complement the revealing top, Hilde wore matching tie-dye leggings, which clung to her shapely pins.

Hilde swept her blond tresses up into an artfully messy topknot, secured with a cream scrunchie, for the beachy photoshoot. She left some wispy tendrils of hair hanging down to frame her face, which added a boho edge to the look. She accessorized the outfit with a single shiny gold bangle on her left wrist, gold hoop earrings, and a solitary silver ring.

In the first shot, Hilde smoldered as she gazed at the camera with a wide smile on her face. She sat on the dune with her arms crossed in her lap, and tucked her right ankle underneath her left leg. She shifted poses slightly for the second image in the slideshow, as she rested her right hand behind her and dug her bare feet into the sand.

In just one hour after they were posted, the pictures racked up over 23,000 likes on Instagram, and many of Hilde’s 3.6 million followers had already shared their thoughts on her latest upload, which she captioned “Tie dye lovee.”

“Your boyfriend is so lucky, youre gorgeous,” wrote one enamored follower.

“You’re so beautiful! I need to move to Australia,” commented another.

“Awww so hott,” added a third, alongside three fire emoji.

Hilde is clearly a big fan of tie dye — just yesterday she posted a set of images to Instagram in which she wore skintight shorts that featured a similar pastel pattern. See the photos here. As The Inquisitr reported, the Norwegian-born influencer showed off her toned body in a blue sports bra and tie dye cycle shorts in the uploads. She topped off the outfit with a pink baseball cap and plaited her hair into two cute braids.