‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shows Off A Stunning New Look On Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley showed off a stunning new look on Instagram to the delight of her 7.5 million followers. The reality television star debuted a new, shorter hairstyle and her fans went crazy for the look by liking the image more than 176,000 times.

Jenni shot the selfie in her closet. She appears to have cut her hair to shoulder length from its usual longer style. It was fashioned into soft waves and parted on the right side. With that, Jenni wore large, gold hoop earrings.

Her fashion was on-point for the cooler weather. She wrapped a tan sweater around her body. It featured a long bottom that she tied together. The length fell to her left side almost to her knee. She paired that with a white tank top. Jenni wore jeans that had a high-waist and button detail going down the stomach to almost the inseam of the legs. The pants were a skinny cut, tapered to her ankles. This created a long and lean look for her legs.

Behind the star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was a dreamy closet.

The large room was decorated in white and featured a furniture centerpiece with a white countertop and multiple drawers. The pulls were silver. Floodlights illuminated the area. A crystal chandelier was seen at its center. A tan tile floor featuring large squares added light to the area.

Jackets, tops, pants, skirts, and multiple shelves of both shoes and handbags were seen.

Several of Jenni’s co-stars commented at how lovely she looked. These included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and her boyfriend Zack Clayton.

Fans of the celebrity were envious of the stunning interior space.

“The short hair is everything on you,” said one follower.

“Your hair styled like this and the length is EVERYTHING!!!” commented a second fan.

“Please keep this hairstyle. It’s so chic on you! You look beautiful!” remarked a third Instagram follower.

“No diet needed, you look amazing momma! Shine bright like a diamond, that’s what you!” stated a fourth fan.

Jenni has kept her followers abreast of her life since quarantining with Zach and her children Greyson and Meilani. She has shared Instagram posts where she has cooked healthy meals with her children, which can be seen here, and gym selfies where she claimed she had to work off all the weight she had gained over the past several months seen here.