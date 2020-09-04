Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Black Bodysuit For A Series Of Bathroom Pics

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The rapper is one of the hottest names on the music scene right now and knows how to also turn up the heat via her social media page.

The “Girls in the Hood” hitmaker stunned in a black bodysuit that was relatively low-cut. The garment that displayed her decolletage and legs helped show off her hourglass shape. Megan styled her long wavy hair down with a middle part while rocking long white acrylic nails. She looked very glam for the occasion and accessorized herself with a bracelet, a couple of rings, and a chain choker around her neck.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was captured sitting down in her bathroom in front of what looked to be a hot tub. The chart-topper crossed her legs over while being snapped fairly side-on. She raised both hands to her chest and stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Megan rested one elbow on her upper thigh and placed her hand underneath her skin. She gazed at the camera once again with a strong look and made everything look effortless.

In the third and final frame, Megan was photographed from behind. Her long locks covered her bag while she raised both hands to her head.

In the span of 16 hours, Megan’s post racked up more than 1.7 million likes and over 21,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 14.7 million followers.

“I don’t care what everyone say, Meg is f*cking beautiful and bad asf hell,” one user wrote.

“OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG you look so beautiful Meg. Wow. I love you,” another person shared passionately.

“How tf does someone look so pretty all the time,” remarked a third fan.

“U are literally a goddess,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she performed on stage in a black crop top that featured gloved sleeves that covered her hands. Megan paired the look with matching hot pants that had suspenders holding up the garters wrapped around her upper thighs. She opted for thigh-high boots that were laced-up at the back with fishnet tights underneath. Megan was captured with her female dancers behind a large backdrop that said “why is it so hard being black in America?”