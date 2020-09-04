Brazilian Model Bru Luccas Hikes In A Plunging Swimsuit And Timberland Boots

Social media star Bru Luccas stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers after posting a picture where she went hiking in a very revealing swimsuit.

The swimsuit was the lightest of gray hues, emphasizing the Brazilian model’s bronzed skin. It featured darker gray straps and a plunging v-neckline that extended to her bust-line and exposed a generous amount of décolletage.

The bathing suit was comprised of a material that clung to her curves, showing off her lean torso. High cut-outs at the legs furthered emphasized Luccas’s hourglass figure by extending up to hit her waist.

The model completed the look by wearing a pair of tan Timberland hiking boots. They were ankle-high in length, with a dark brown trim at the top.

Luccas’s hair was styled into a voluminous blowout and a sultry off-center part. Her long brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders, and even went beyond her waist. A few tendrils around her face ended at her collarbone to add dimension to the hairdo.

Despite the physical activity, Luccas decided to opt for a glam make-up look, including a bright red lip that added a pop of color to the shot. She also sported a matte light pink manicure.

Luccas posed in front of a large tree trunk, with the hint of a structure to the left and more trees to the right. The effect was that lush greenery appeared along the sides of the photo, creating a beautiful natural frame to the shot.

Luccas slightly bent her left leg and positioned it in front of her right in a way that showcased her curves to their best advantage. One hand rested against her upper thigh, while the other was brought to upwards, as if to push a few wisps of hair out of her face.

For the final touch, Luccas gave the camera a smoldering look, a change from her usual bright smile.

Fans adored the latest update, awarding the picture of 155,000 likes and more than 830 glowing comments.

“The hottest!” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with two red hearts in addition to a fire emoji.

“Very very beautiful,” echoed a second.

“Wowwww my God!” raved a third.

“Vivacious stunning gorgeous,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of both pink and red hearts in addition to a besotted face symbol.

