Vanessa Hudgens Poses Seductively In A Little Black Dress & Lace-Up Platform Boots

Vanessa Hudgens has been in the mood for Halloween since the beginning of September and she has been playing dress-up with plenty of sexy looks. The actress and social media star took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share another sultry Halloween-inspired post with her 38.9 million fans.

The sizzling upload was filtered in black-and-white, giving the photo a vintage vibe. Hudgens and her pal, GG Magree, posed together outside in front of a bush-filled backdrop. Hudgens knelt down so that her left knee almost touched the ground and extended her right leg in front of her. She rested one hand against the trunk of a tree and draped the opposite on her knee as she gazed into the camera with a sexy stare.

Hudgens opted for a little black dress that didn’t leave much to the imagination. The top of the piece featured a one-shoulder cut that left one of her toned shoulders and arms entirely on display. The High School Musical star hid her midsection with her leg’s positioning. The bottom of the dress rode high on her thigh, and because of the way that she was posed, a tease of her panties was also able to be seen. The actress completed her smoking-hot outfit with a pair of platform boots that laced all the way up her legs.

She also rocked a choker necklace which was decorated with silver chains, while another thin necklace fell down into her cleavage. She wore several rings on her fingers and styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part as her wavy mane fell over one shoulder.

Magree also went with the all-black look, rocking a tiny crop top with no sleeves. She sported a high-waisted skirt with a daringly short length that showcased her toned thighs. Like her counterpart, Magree wore a choker necklace, and she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses. She pulled her blond tresses back in a messy bun, and a few loose pieces framed her face.

In the caption of the upload, Hudgens shared that the two women were at it again and added a ghost emoji to the end of her words. The post has been live on her account for under 24 hours, and it’s amassed over 322,000 likes and 700-plus comments.

“Been waiting for the black and white, spooky Vanessa to come back,” one fan exclaimed, adding a few red hearts.

“WHERE DID YOU GET THOSE BOOTS,” another Instagrammer asked.

“Been waiting for this month since last year,” a third user wrote with the addition of a few flames.

“Yessss queeeens,” one more wrote.