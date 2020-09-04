Vanessa Hudgens Poses Seductively In A Little Black Dress & Lace-Up Platform Boots

Vanessa Hudgens has been in the mood for Halloween since the beginning of September and she has been playing dress-up with plenty of sexy looks. The actress and social media star took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share another sultry Halloween-inspired post with her 38.9 million fans.

The sizzling upload was filtered in black and white, giving the photo a vintage vibe. Hudgens and her pal, GG Magree, posed together outside in front of a bush-filled backdrop. Hudgens knelt her left knee so that it almost touched the ground and extended her right leg far in front of her. She leaned one hand against the trunk of a tree and draped the opposite on her knee as she gazed into the camera with a sultry stare.

Hudgens opted for a little black dress that didn’t leave much to the imagination. The top of the piece featured a one-shoulder cut that left one of her toned shoulders and arms entirely on display. The High School Musical star covered her midsection with her leg so that the piece was obscured. The bottom of the dress rode high on her thigh, and because of the way that she was posed, a tease of her panties was also able to be seen. The actress completed her smoking hot with a pair of platform boots that laced all the up her legs.

She also rocked a choker necklace on her collar, which was decorated with silver chains while another thin necklace fell down into her cleavage. She wore several rings on her fingers and styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part as her curly mane fell over one shoulder.

Magree also went with the all-black look, rocking a tiny crop top with no sleeves. She sported a high-waisted skirt with a daringly short length that showcased her muscular thighs. Like her counterpart, Magree added a choker necklace to her collar and shielded her eyes from the sun with a thin pair of glasses. She pulled her blond tresses back in a messy bun, and a few loose pieces fell near the frame of her face.

In the caption of the upload, Hudgens shared that the two girls were “at it again” and added a ghost emoji to the end of her words. The post has been live on her account for under 24 hours, and it’s amassed over 322,000 likes and 700-plus comments.

“Been waiting for the black and white, spooky Vanessa to come back,” one fan exclaimed, adding a few red hearts.

“WHERE DID YOU GET THOSE BOOTS,” another Instagrammer asked.

“Been waiting for this month since last year,” a third fan wrote with the addition of a few flames.

“Yessss queeeens,” one more wrote.