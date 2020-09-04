Sarah Harris Shares Rear View Of Curvy Derriere In Thong Bikini And Sheer Pants

Sarah took a stroll on Waiheke Island.

Sarah Harris put her bombshell curves on full display in a teeny yellow bikini in the Instagram video that she shared on Friday. The footage was promotional content for Bang Energy, and it was filmed on Waiheke Island in New Zealand.

The voluptuous model stunned in her revealing two-piece, which included an adjustable top that could barely contain her ample assets. Sheer panels arched over the sliding cups. As the camera panned over her body, it revealed that her buxom bust was spilling out from beneath the top’s lower string.

Sarah’s snug bottoms also featured segments of sheer mesh. The garment hugged her shapely hips on the sides and dipped down in the front. When she was filmed from the back, it was revealed that her bottoms were a thong. The scanty back panel featured orange trim around the lower hem that traced the round shape of her peachy derriere.

Over her bikini, Sarah wore a pair of black mesh pants. The gossamer fabric clung to her body and provided little in the way of coverage. The high waistband accentuated her hourglass shape by circling the smallest part of her trim midriff.

She accessorized herself with a gold designer watch and a pair of yellow glass statement earrings. She also wore two delicate gold chain necklaces. One of them had a cowrie shell hanging from it. The small medallion on the other chain was nestled in the model’s cleavage.

Sarah finished her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. At the beginning of the video, she was shown putting them on.

Footage of Sarah exploring the island’s lush landscape was interspersed with shots of her gazing at the camera provocatively and playing with her hair. Her blond locks were swooped up in an elegant topknot with two tendrils left free. She also sipped her drink and gave her viewers a flirty twirl.

During the first three hours after the video went live on her account, it accumulated over 5,000 likes. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to profess their admiration for her.

“Hello Sarah, Your figure is very elegant and wonderful, you look like a beautiful porcelain doll so fine and very very sexy,” said one fan.

“You are looking awesome,” read another message.

“Absolutely gorgeous love,” gushed a third person.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah also made quite an impression on her followers by modeling sheer black lingerie in a photo that was snapped during her stay on Waiheke Island.