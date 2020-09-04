Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Showcases Incredible Body In Tiny Tiger Print Bikini

Christine Quinn, star of Netflix smash hit Selling Sunset, ensured her unbelievable body was the center of attention when she gave fans a glimpse into her luxe vacation in an Instagram post on Thursday. According to The Daily Mail, the blond bombshell has been enjoying a two-week cruise in Croatia with her new husband, retired tech entrepreneur Christian Richard.

In the shot, Christine was calf-deep in water as she posed on a metal ladder that led from the crystal clear ocean to wooden decking. The reality TV star gripped onto the handrail with her left hand as she used her other hand to tousle her waist-length blond locks, which she wore straight and swept over to one side.

The influencer wore an eye-catching black and lime green bikini in a fierce tiger print for the photo, which showed off her stunning curves. The triangle bikini top tied in a halter-style around Christine’s neck, and featured two black strings that fastened around her back. The tiny bikini bottoms tied with black string on either hip, and were low enough to give Christine’s followers a good look at her toned stomach and legs.

Christine upped the glamour factor of the photo with a number of sparkling accessories, which included a selection of layered necklaces which hung down to her cleavage, and a shiny gold watch. She wore a serene expression on her face as she posed with her eyes closed in the sunny vacation shot. The background of the shot was undeniably dreamy, as it featured sunshine reflecting off the gently rippling ocean water, which was clear enough to see the large rocks of the seabed.

A number of Christine’s 1.1 million followers headed over to the comment section to share their thoughts on the attention-grabbing image.

“Why is @thechristinequinn so perfect?! goals!,” wrote one impressed fan, who added a heart-eye emoji to their words.

“You look so good,” contributed another.

“Not. Human,” offered a third commenter, who accompanied their thoughts with two heart-eye emoji and a kissing emoji.

Christine’s post comes after she celebrated hitting the 1 million follower milestone on Instagram in August with a characteristically over the top photoshoot, which you can see here. As The Inquisitr covered, the luxury realtor posed in front of a plethora of white balloons, some of which were crafted into a large “1M,” to mark the special occasion.

“I started social media when the show came out a year and a half ago as a 30 year old woman. I’m excited to say since then I have gained 1 Million friends! I love you all so much!,” she said in her caption.