Jem Wolfie Sizzles In A Scandalous Belfie Wearing A White Thong Bikini Bottom

Social media star Jem Wolfie stunned her 2.7 million Instagram followers after taking a selfie focused entirely on her derrière.

For the occasion, Wolfie wore the tiniest of bikini bottoms. The color of the bottom was a bright white hue and expertly complemented the Aussie model’s sun-kissed skin. The silhouette was a thong style, and the result was that very little of Wolfie’s perky posterior was left to the imagination. The sides of the bottom were pulled upwards, resting just above the model’s hips and accentuating her hourglass figure.

Wolfie kept the rest of her look relaxed and casual, offering a fun contrast to the sultry vibes of the thong. She paired the bottom with a cozy sweatshirt in a matching white hue. It was a long-sleeved and oversized style, with excess fabric bunching up at her wrists and midriff. It also appeared that Wolfie had bunched the sweatshirt up around her midriff, giving it a slightly cropped appearance and allowing her to show off the back of her waist.

Wolfie’s blond locks were left natural and un-styled, and her hair tumbled in the loosest waves possible down past her shoulders.

The Aussie model posed by sitting on a stool in a dark black color that was a stark contrast to her bright white ensemble. She positioned herself so that her knees were bent at a 90 degree angle to show off her curves to their best advantage. Her torso was turned away from the camera so that her derrière was the main focus of the shot.

The Instagram star took the photo herself in a classic mirror selfie. The setting for the shot was her new home, and in the background of the mirror was a view of her chic kitchen.

Fans went wild over the sultry new update, awarding the shot around 96,000 likes and more than 640 glowing compliments.

“Wish I was the camera guy,” lamented one lovestruck fan.

“Loving this pic love,” raved a second, emphasizing the sentiment by adding both a kissing face emoji as well as a fire symbol.

“Absolutely beautiful… such beauty at its best,” gushed a third.

“Bruh I don’t think any word can describe how fine you are,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with two pink hearts and several fire emoji.

