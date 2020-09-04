Rachael Ray Shares New Pic Of Puppy Bella Boo Blue With Her Favorite Deadpool Toy

Rachael Ray posted a new pic of her puppy Bella Boo Blue with her favorite toy. The stuffed object is a departure from the standard dog toy. It represents the character of Deadpool riding a unicorn. It is one of Bella’s favorites and as Rachael described in the caption, little does her puppy know how many times it has been replaced thus far.

The adorable image appeared to have been taken in the Rachael Ray Show host’s home. She shared in a post seen here that she and husband John Cusimano are getting used to their new kitchen in the guest house, where they are now permanently living after a fire destroyed their main home in August.

The puppy lay atop a woven tan rug in the photograph. She was covered by a white fleece blanket as she slept. In between her paws lay her beloved toy. The silly stuffed animal was of the character as he sat atop a small unicorn with a rainbow-hued tail and gold feet.

Bella’s ears flopped to one side. She wore a blue collar on her neck.

In the caption of the share, Rachael revealed she found it funny that her pup had such an affection for such an odd choice of toy.

Fans found the image to be adorable. They shared their statements regarding the pic in the comments section of the post.

“I love how much you love her. My heart melts every time I see her little face,” shared one follower.

“Look at her. She has no worries in the world as long as she has her unicorn,” wrote a second fan.

“She’s getting big! And looking more like a pittie, although I’m not sure she is one,” queried a third Instagram user.

“I can’t believe she doesn’t tear those toys up. I have to my [sic] the hard strong toys for my pit,” remarked a fourth follower.

Rachael and John adopted Bella Blue Boo after the loss of their beloved dog Isaboo in May of this year.

The Inquisitr reported in May that the star of 30 Minute Meals revealed on social media that while quarantining at home in upstate New York, their beloved 15-year-old dog Isaboo passed in their arms. At that time, and prior to adopting Bella, the talk show host revealed her plans to rescue an animal and shower them with as much love as they did with Isaboo and the couple’s other dog, another Pitbull named Boo.