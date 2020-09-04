Brooke Burke, 48, Flaunts Her Body In A Strapless Bikini: ‘Bootay Day’

The star urged fans to get involved with her booty workout.

Brooke Burke once again proved that age is nothing but a number this week as she flaunted her booty in a skimpy bikini. In a new Instagram snap, the 48-year-old former Dancing with the Stars Season 7 winner and co-host as showed off her seriously toned figure in a navy two-piece while she stood with her back to the camera.

The Thursday, September 3, upload was a collage made up of two shots of Brooke as she flashed her tan and posed in font of light blue background.

In one shot, she put her hands together above her head with her long, highlighted hair cascading down her back. She arched her toned back slightly and rocked a strapless navy top which was backless apart from several thin horizontal strings.

She paired that with fuller curve hugging navy and white striped bottoms that sat low on her hips and perfectly showcased her slim waist. They were ruched at the sides with two pink strings that were tied into bows on either side of her hips.

In the second pose, Brooke turned slightly to the left. She parted her arms as she showed off her impressive biceps and tiled her head upwards.

The uber-fit former Playboy model suggested to her 433,000 followers in the caption that she was about to get a workout in. She said it was the fourth installment and “BOOTAY Day” of her 28-day quarantine exercise session, which she called “Quaran-TONE,” on her fitness app, Brooke Burke Body.

The star encouraged fans to take part in the challenge, noting that they could start the workout plan at any time. She added several emoji, including a smiley face, peach, and fire.

The comments section was full of impressed messages from fans.

“Yayyyyyyyyyy Brooke bb,” one person said with two fire emoji.

“Hi, hot mama!” another told her with the same symbol.

“You are truly timeless,” another Instagram user wrote.

“You have an amazing body,” a fourth comment read.

The bikini photo has so far received more than 2,800 likes in 13 hours.

The former Wild On! and Rockstar: INXS host previously teased her month-long fitness challenge earlier this week with another sizzling photo shared to Instagram.

The model flaunted her rock-hard abs on September 1 in a plunging light pink sports bra and purple leggings while encouraging fans to join in.

“Day 1….Quaran-TONE challenge. Who’s with me? It’s not too late,” she captioned it.

“Subscribe, sign up…BEGIN,” Brooke added.