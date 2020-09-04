‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, September 3: Steffy Blasts Hope After She Fails To Bring Kelly Home

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, September 4 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who was passed out on the sofa with Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) stuffed toys around her. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) knocked at her door and watched his sister through the window. She woke up and seemed disoriented, per SheKnows Soaps. Thomas entered the house and wanted to know if he had woken her up. She made as if she had already been up.

While Thomas was busy elsewhere, Steffy hid the empty prescription bottle and beer bottles under the blanket. Her brother then asked her where Kelly was. Initially, she seemed confused before she told him that her daughter had spent the night at Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) cabin.

Bill Praises Liam

At the cabin, Liam was running late. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) called him to ask him where he was since they were having an important meeting that day. He informed his father that he was on his way. Hope offered to drop Kelly off at the cliff house. He sent a text message to his ex-wife to let her know that their daughter would be home soon.

Liam arrived at Spencer Publications. Bill told his son that he was proud of him for making time for his children. Liam said that he and his ex shared custody of Kelly. He was sure that he and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) would sort out visitation for Will Spencer (Finnegan George).

After they concluded their business meeting, Bill talked about the importance of family. He was proud of Liam for finding balance in his life. He admired his son for putting his family first.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas pushes Steffy to acknowledge what she’s feeling. pic.twitter.com/kmd1uMfpiR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 3, 2020

Thomas Asks Hard Questions

Thomas didn’t understand why Kelly did not come home the previous evening. He knew that Steffy had been looking forward to spending some time with the tot. He said that Kelly should be with her mother, not Hope. Steffy said that the little girl had wanted to spend the night and so she had agreed to let her stay there.

Thomas pushed his sister to answer some hard questions, as seen in the image above. He thought that she was a mess and guessed that she was out of painkillers. Thomas said that it was also killing her that she and Liam were not raising Kelly together. Steffy asked Thomas to leave because she needed to get ready for her daughter’s arrival.

Steffy has definitely been struggling since her accident. ???? What do you think will happen next on #BoldandBeautiful? pic.twitter.com/EsUnWutlw5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 3, 2020

Steffy Blasts Hope

Hope arrived at the cliff house. As seen in The Bold and the Beautiful video above, Steffy immediately asked where Kelly was. Hope said that she had left her at home because she and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) had started an art project. She was going to bring her later.

Steffy exploded and told her that it wasn’t her decision to make, as The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers revealed. She was looking forward to seeing Kelly again because it had been days since she had been with her. Hope said that she needed to recuperate and that she was only trying to help her. Hope also mentioned that Steffy didn’t sound okay. Steffy shouted that she was hit by a car. Of course, she wasn’t alright. She kept looking around while screaming that she wished everyone would stop asking her if she was okay. She just wanted Kelly, her little girl.