Arianny Celeste Rocks A Sequinned Bikini & Poses With Her Partner

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been flaunting her baby bump for her 3.3 million Instagram followers lately, but in her most recent post, she shared a throwback snap which also featured her partner, photographer and actor Taylor King. The snap was taken in Cenote Dos Ojos, Tulum Quintana Roo, Mexico, as the geotag indicated. The duo snapped a selfie while partially immersed in the water, and the rugged rocks of the cenote were visible behind them, making for a stunning backdrop.

Arianny showed off her bombshell body in a bikini top that was covered in sequins which went from blue to purple. The triangular cups showcased her ample assets to perfection, flaunting a hint of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck and back to secure the garment, and the diamond tattoo just above her rib cage was visible in the picture. She layered on several delicate gold necklaces, drawing even more attention to her chest. She had one arm extended out of the frame, presumably holding her camera or phone to take the selfie.

Arianny’s hair was slicked back, bringing focus to her flawless features, and the sun shone down on her sun-kissed skin and illuminated her cheekbones. She had a smile on her face as she captured the shot.

Her partner Taylor was by her side, and he was shirtless with just a pair of blue swim trunks on. He accessorized with a necklace that featured a pendant on a black cord, and his long locks were likewise damp and slicked back away from his face.

Arianny is currently pregnant with her first child, and she revealed in the intimate caption of the post that the Mexican vacation was where she had conceived her baby-to-be. She also tagged her company, Girlfriend Box, a personalized jewelry gift box service.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling throwback snap, and the post received over 20,800 likes within 19 hours of going live. It also racked up 188 comments from Arianny’s eager audience in the same time span.

“You’re so extremely cute!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful couple and glowing soon mama to be,” another follower remarked.

“Made out of the love you guys have for each other,” a third fan added, referencing Arianny’s caption.

“This baby is going to be BEAUTIFUL!!!” yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared two sizzling snaps that put her baby bump on full display. She wore a skimpy black bra and unzipped jeans, layering a jacket over top of it all. Her brunette locks cascaded down her chest in soft curls as she posed for the snaps.