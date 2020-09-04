Caitlyn Jenner Says Kris Jenner Split Was Not About Being Trans: ‘There Were So Many Other Bigger Issues’

Caitlyn Jenner said that being transgender was not “a big part” of her split from ex-wife Kris Jenner, as she discussed the breakdown of her marriage on Rob Lowe’s Literally! podcast.

“There were so many other bigger issues out there” that contributed to the breakup, she explained.

“Because of my frustration with myself I might have been a little bit shorter with her, you know, near the end. But there was a lot, boy there was a lot of things going on — and then all of a sudden we didn’t have any issues,” said Caitlyn in the podcast.

The former Olympian announced her separation from Kris — with whom she shares two children, supermodel Kendall Jenner and make-up maven Kylie Jenner — in October 2013, as The Daily Mail noted. Two years later, Caitlyn, who was known as Bruce at the time, publicly announced her gender transition in the July 2015 issue of Vanity Fair.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star explained that when it came to her separation with Kris, the pair reached an agreement in a “calm manner.” She underlined that both parties knew the relationship was not working, and so she agreed Kris could keep the family home and she would move out.

Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Caitlyn revealed that after she had agreed to move out, Kris helped her to find her new Malibu home and helped her to move in and decorate it. “She did everything, you know, in Malibu,” the reality TV star told the podcast of her former wife. According to Caitlyn, Kris wanted her to feel comfortable with the situation.

“And that was it, you know. And there I was, back in Malibu,” she added.

As The Daily Mail noted, the years following the high-profile couple’s split were not quite so friendly. Kris fell out with Caitlyn after she released her tell-all memoir The Secrets Of My Life in 2017, parts of which painted Kris in an unflattering light. Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian — Kris’ three daughters with her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian — also cut ties with their former step-dad following its publication.

In the years since, however, the family have worked towards repairing their complicated relationships, according to the publication.

Caitlyn’s comments come after she revealed in an interview that parenting her six biological children and four stepchildren was “harder than transitioning.” As The Inquisitr reported, Caitlyn described the gender transition journey as “easy” during her appearance on the first episode of Hollywood Disclosure with Serena DC.

“It’s harder than transitioning. Yeah, transitioning’s easy. Fix this, fix that, couple of great outfits. Boop, you’re off. Not with kids, OK,” she told the host.