WWE News: Big E Has What It Takes To Become Universal Champion, According To ‘SmackDown’ Superstar

As documented by WrestleZone, The Miz was a guest on the latest edition of The Walkway to Fight Club. During the conversation, he addressed his recent disagreement with Big E on an episode of Talking Smack. According to The Miz, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar has the potential to be a World Champion, but he needs to present himself in a more serious manner to get there.

“[The] way I look at him is he’s very goofy, and he’s very entertaining. And I don’t think that’s what is necessary. Now, if you watch Talking Smack episode one, Talking Smack episode two, you see Big E change from the funny haha entertaining Big E to a serious matter of fact, and this is how it’s done Big E. You watch both episodes, you look at him and you go, ‘This is a main event caliber (talent).’ This is a person that people will pay money to see as their Universal Champion. And all it took was, you know, a question, a debate.”

As noted by Cageside Seats, the blue brand performers got into a heated exchange regarding Kofi Kingston’s World title reign last year. This led to a dialogue about what it takes to be a top guy in the company and culminated with The Miz telling the powerhouse performer that his shtick is too silly to make it as a main eventer at this time.

During his latest interview, The Miz revealed that he shared his real thoughts as the purpose of the debate show is to be open about these topics. He wanted to take fans behind the scenes and give them a glimpse of the open conversations that WWE employees have behind the scenes.

Big E has been on the receiving end of a solo push in recent weeks due to injuries to his New Day teammates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. He defeated Sheamus at last Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view and seems tipped for more opportunities on the blue brand’s weekly show.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, this isn’t the first time WWE has wanted to push the superstar either. He recently revealed that he almost received Roman Reigns’ push, but he wasn’t ready for it at the time.

Now that he’s more comfortable as a performer, however, he’s ready to make the most of his current chances. Reigns’ newfound heel status could also put him in Big E’s sights as well.