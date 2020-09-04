Val Chmerkovskiy Wraps Python Around His Shirtless Body In ‘DWTS’ Throwback Pics With Bindi Irwin

Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy wrapped a python around his body in a series of four throwback pics from Season 21 when Bindi Irwin was a competitor on the series. She would eventually win the title of DWTS champion, scoring a Mirrorball alongside Derek Hough.

Val posted the pics to share with fans his mix of both excitement and terror as he faced the enormous snake.

In the first image, Val appeared to be very frightened of the large reptile. The pic appeared to have been taken in a rehearsal room where both DWTS pros and celebrities worked on their weekly routines. It featured a long, full-length mirror and light-colored wood floors.

He was shirtless in the photograph. Val wore black athletic pants and white Converse sneakers.

Val’s naturally curly hair was awry and his eyes were fixed on the head of the animal as the weight of its long body was placed atop his shoulders. While he did not note how long the python was in the caption, the slithering snake’s tail almost touched the ground.

In a second image, Bindi worked with a second handler as they removed the reptile from Val’s body. She appeared cool and collected as she wrapped her arms around the animal to lift it up off the dance pro’s neck. She wore a black T-shirt and cropped leggings, and her blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail as she used her skills to keep the animal calm during the removal.

A third snap showed Val as he lay with his head turned to the left side on the rehearsal floor. The snake was placed atop his skull as he lay perfectly still for the photo.

The final image depicted the dancer and reptile as they stared at each other face to face.

Bindi was one of the first to comment and reflect on the moment. She called Val a “wildlife warrior” and said the adventure was “so much fun.”

Val’s now-wife Jenna Johnson remarked, “I remember this…. and it still gives me the heeby geebys.”

Other fans also added their remarks to the post. Some spoke of Val’s bravery while others felt they would have never attempted such a stunt.

“You were scared shirtless!!!” joked one follower.

“Oh hellllllll to the no!” said a second fan.

“That would’ve been the end of me,” claimed a third Instagram user of the experience.