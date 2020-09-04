Larsa Pippen Slays In A Bold Zebra-Print Jumpsuit

Larsa Pippen isn’t afraid to get a little bold with her sartorial selections, and she stunned her 2 million Instagram followers with one of her recent shares, in which she rocked a zebra-print jumpsuit that made a major style statement. The piece was from the brand Romy Collection, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

She stood in a stairway area with dark hardwood floors beneath her feet and a white wall behind her. The simple spot provided the perfect backdrop for her eye-catching look to truly shine.

The jumpsuit had long sleeves with cuffs and a bit of volume in the sleeve. There was a zipper detail going all the way down the front of the top portion, and Larsa had it unzipped to show a bit of skin while still keeping her cleavage covered up. The look also had a slight collar that framed Larsa’s neck, and drew attention to the stunning necklace she had on.

The fabric draped over her ample assets, and the garment featured a defined waist that accentuated her hourglass shape while still maintaining the effortless silhouette of the piece. The bottom portion was crafted from the same fabric, and the full-length look covered up her sculpted thighs.

Larsa finished off the look with a few accessories, tagging the brands in the picture so that her fans knew where to get the look. She tagged her own jewelry brand, Larsa Marie, as well as footwear company Giuseppe Zanotti and luxury label Hermes.

She carried a structured black bag in one hand, and with her other, she played with her silky tresses. Her hair was styled in a sleek high ponytail that kept her hair off her stunning features and cascaded down her chest.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling share, and the post received over 7,500 likes within 18 hours. It also racked up 142 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Looking fierce,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“You look so gorgeous sweetheart,” another added.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“Love the jumpsuit,” another commented, complimenting Larsa’s style and including a heart eyes emoji in the remark.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa surprised her followers with a shot in which she wore a sexy little black dress crafted from a semi-sheer lace material with an opaque bodysuit underneath to keep the outfit from becoming too NSFW. The figure-hugging dress clung to every inch of her physique, showing off her bombshell body to perfection.