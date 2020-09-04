Salma Hayek Is Covered In Whipped Cream In Sultry Throwback Photo

The actres sizzled in a unique snap from 1996.

Salma Hayek shared a sizzling throwback snap to Instagram this week that saw her covered in whipped cream for a magazine cover. Salma uploaded the photo taken 14 years ago on Thursday, September 3, which showed her during a unique food photo shoot for the August 1996 issue of Los Angeles magazine.

Salma was drenched in the dessert topping from head to toe and put her right hand up to her mouth to suck it off her fingers. She gave the camera a sultry look and held a whisk in her left hand.

The star posed in front of a white background and even had a dollop of cream on her head with a cherry on top. Some of the dessert got on the bottom of her hair, which was curled and down.

The now 54-year-old accessorized with large diamond stud earrings.

Salma captioned the photo in her native language of Spanish, but offered an English translation in two additional slides. She also included another snap from the shoot in which she looked off to the side and flashed a huge diamond ring on her middle finger.

The actress explained that the shoot was for a restaurant issue of the publication and was a homage to the cover art for the Herb Alpert album Whipped Cream & Other Delights.

Despite having starred in the 1995 movie Desperado and 1996’s From Dusk till Dawn by that point, Salma jokingly pointed out that they didn’t even mention her name on the cover. She would star in her breakout role, Frida, six years later.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“GOD BLESSED THAT HOT MESS,” one fan jokingly commented in all caps.

“Your beautiful face and soul are all the signature you need!” another said.

“Wow! Time Flies! You are even more Beautiful now!,” a third comment read with a star eye emoji.

Another called her a “Queen” with a crown symbol.

The mom of one’s throwback upload has received more than 118,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments in 17 hours.

But this isn’t the only time the actor has caused a stir on Instagram this week.

Salma celebrated her 54th birthday by posting a stunning swimsuit snap on September 2.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress wowed in a slinky bright yellow one-piece and matching skirt as she posed in front of the ocean somewhere tropical. In the caption, she told her 15.7 million followers that she “very grateful and proud for every single one of [her] 54 years.”