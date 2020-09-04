Christina Milian Sizzles In A Colorful Romper That Shows Off Her Incredible Legs

In her latest Instagram share, singer and actress Christina Milian surprised her 6.4 million Instagram followers with a colorful ensemble that showed off her toned legs to perfection. In the shot, Christina was perched atop a white stool outdoors. The stool was on what appeared to be a patio area, and plenty of lush grass and trees were visible in the background, although they couldn’t compete with the bold colors of Christina’s outfit.

She wore a romper from the online retailer Fashion Nova, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The ensemble had long sleeves and a collar that framed Christina’s elegant neck, and there were pockets over each of her breasts. The look had small buttons that went all the way from the neck to the bottom portion of the piece, and Christina left the top four unbuttoned, giving fans a little peek of skin. The garment featured a collection of shades, from pale pink to blue to sunshine yellow. The pattern of the romper looked stunning with her dark hair, which was piled atop her head in a curly up-do.

The fabric of her outfit draped over her ample assets and had a relaxed fit around her slim waist. The hem came jut a few inches down her thighs, leaving her toned legs on full display.

Christina sat with one foot on the ground and the other bent, and she rested one hand on her thigh while the other went to her ankle to keep her leg up. The pose showcased her legs, and she was barefoot in the casual snap. She gazed at the camera with a smoldering expression, looking flawless. She added no accessories to the romper, although her neon yellow nail polish added an embellishment to the look.

Christina’s fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 100,100 likes within 11 hours of going live. It also racked up 1,077 comments within the same brief time span.

“You look fabulous,” one fan wrote simply.

“I don’t think my brain can come up with something to say half as sweet as u are,” another added, referencing Christina’s caption.

“Face looks 20ish here; happiness is the new fountain of youth,” a third fan remarked, complimenting her ageless beauty.

“Words can’t describe how beautiful you are!!” yet another follower commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Christina shared a picture taken while she was on vacation abroad in Monaco in which she rocked another Fashion Nova look. For the shot, she posed on a balcony area with a breathtaking view. She wore an off-the-shoulder crop top that flaunted a hint of cleavage as well as her toned abs, and paired the sexy top with some high-waisted bottoms.