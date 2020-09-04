Nicole Thorne Lounges On A Yacht In A Plunging Nude Swimsuit

Nicole Thorne is living her “best yacht life,” as she herself described it in her latest Instagram post. A pair of photos shared with fans this morning showed the Australian model lounging on the deck of a sailboat in a revealing swimsuit that was almost the same color as her skin. The 29-year-old put on a seductive display in the flesh-toned number, which left an eyeful of cleavage on display thanks to its plunging neckline. Likewise, its incredible high cut showed off her hips and thighs, making for an overall enticing look that flaunted all of her killer curves.

The sizzling brunette added some sparkle to the nude look with chunky gold hoop earrings. She further accessorized with a chic black manicure, showing off her nails as she pulled back her hair to allow her bling to be seen. Her long, raven tresses appeared to be wet, glistening in the sunlight. The golden rays also set aglow her supple, fair skin, shining a natural spotlight on her toned figure.

Nicole was lying on her back with her head next to the edge of the deck. Her sleek locks dangled off the side of boat, drawing the eye to the glimmering seawater in the background. The turquoise-green sea complemented her swimsuit and glowing tan, adding color to the gorgeous snaps.

The Aussie bombshell gave off sultry vibes as she stared into the camera with a smoldering gaze. Her plump lips were slightly pursed, increasing her sex appeal. She posed with one knee raised, tucking her hands behind her head. The high angle offered an ample view of her busty assets. Sunshine illuminated her chest, calling even more attention to her cleavage.

The first picture was cropped at the upper thigh, keeping the focus on Nicole’s perfect hourglass frame. Her body stretched diagonally across the shot, which emphasized her round hip and trim midriff. A swipe to the next slide saw the image rotated from landscape to portrait style and panned out to capture her sexy pins as well.

According to the geotag, the photos were snapped somewhere near Queensland’s Whitsunday Islands, where the model has been vacationing this past week. The pics were taken by professional photographer Rocky Batchelor, who has accompanied Nicole on her trip — and who recently shot a stunning snap of her standing on a yacht in a black thong swimsuit, which Nicole posted Tuesday.

As expected, it didn’t take too long for the double update to excite fans. The post racked up more than 7,440 likes in the first hour of going live, in addition to 140 comments. Followers seemed mesmerized with the enticing nude look, which at first glance created the illusion that Nicole wasn’t wearing anything at all.

“Holy hell woman! Beautiful!” commented one Instagrammer.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous and sensual,” gushed a second fan, leaving a trail of heart-eyes, fire, and collision emoji.

“You are insane,” read a third message.

“I think it is the best post of you that i have seen,” wrote a fourth person.

The steamy upload came just one day after the model dazzled her audience in a snakeskin-print monokini while enjoying a boat ride.