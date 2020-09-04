Kaia Gerber Shares Smooch With Close Friend Heather Sage Blair On 19th Birthday

Kaia Gerber took to her Instagram stories to share a snap of herself smooching her close friend Heather Sage Blair at her 19th birthday celebration, as well as a number of other fun photos from her big day.

The birthday girl wore a silky blouse with the back cut out for her birthday bash, which she teamed with high-waisted blue jeans. She had left her bobbed brunette tresses loose and straight for the occasion. Her friend Heather was clad in a low-cut pale pink top which featured shoulder straps and clung tightly to her curves. Like Kaia, Heather wore blue jeans and styled her long blond hair in a sleek, straight style. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a single golden bangle on her right wrist.

The friends were locked in a steamy smooch in the photo, as Kaia placed her arms around her pal’s neck, and Heather held on tightly to Kaia’s lower back. The party venue’s dark decor, which was visible behind the duo, appeared to have a black and silver theme and featured a number of silky curtains.

It was Heather who originally posted the image of the clinch, with the caption “birthday baby je t’aimeeeee!!!,” alongside a pink heart emoji. When Kaia re-shared the image, she accompanied the image with the word “my” before a white heart emoji, and tagged her pal.

Kaia posted a stream of birthday wishes and photos from her famous friends on her Instagram stories, and her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, also took to the social media platform to wish her daughter happy birthday in a sweet throwback snap — seen here.

Cindy posted an cute picture of a young Kaia dressed in a pink and white princess outfit, with a golden crown balanced precariously atop her head. The future supermodel clearly enjoyed her day as a royal, as she had a beaming smile on her face.

“Happy birthday to my not so little princess! Wishing you health and happiness and the confidence to be the highest version of yourself. So proud of the woman you are becoming!,” Cindy wrote in the caption.

Kaia’s birthday comes just over a month after she became a “mama” to an adorable puppy who she named Milo. As The Inquisitr reported, the model slipped into a yellow string bikini for an Instagram photo to introduce the newest member of the family — who she described as “the perfect forever cuddle buddy” — to the world. See the photo here.