Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Peachy Booty In Thong Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente posted a new photo set to the popular social media platform on Thursday, September 3, in which she showed off her killer figure in thong lingerie while brushing her teeth with her boyfriend Roy.

The lingerie featured black straps and outlines and a sheer material covering the chest. The pieces included embroidered flowers in various colors as well. The bra straps tied in bows at the shoulders while the waistband of the thong bottoms also featured bows at the hips. The bottoms included a triangle-shaped bit of material at the base of the model’s back but left the majority of her shapely backside exposed.

To complete the outfit, Yaslen wore a pair of white slippers. She left her blond waves loose and trailing down her back.

Roy, an online fitness trainer, was also captured in his underwear. He wore black boxers with the name of the brand, Calvin Klein, written in white lettering across the waistband. The tight-fitting material outlined Roy’s muscular lower half. He chose to go shirtless, showing off a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm. Like his girlfriend, he completed the outfit with a pair of white slippers.

In the first snap, the couple posed in their bathroom in front of a white-marbled sink with their backs facing the camera. They stood side-to-side with their hands touching as they rested them on the counter. Yaslen popped a hip to the side to show off her peachy booty and perched one foot on her toes. The eye was drawn to her muscular legs and narrow waist.

In the second photo, Yaslen and Roy brushed each other’s teeth. Yaslen stood with her backside pushed out and her outer hand resting on her boyfriend’s waist, showing off a set of blue-painted nails. With the other hand, she held a toothbrush up to his mouth. Roy also held a toothbrush up to his girlfriend’s teeth. Both flashed huge smiles as they posed.

In the caption of the post, Yaslen tagged Roy’s Instagram page and wrote that he’s her best friend and that they have a bond like no other. She also advertized her customized diet and exercise plans, which her followers can find through the link in her bio.

The post earned more than 30,000 likes and close to 300 comments within the first day.

“You guys are so cute,” one social media user commented.

“Your relationship, makes me smile! It’s beautiful!” another fan wrote.