Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Legs In Cowboy Boots & Mini Shorts Amid Jay Cutler, Tomi Lahren Dating Rumors

The Uncommon James founder rocked a striking pose in a new Instagram photo.

Kristin Cavallari showed off her long legs as she posed in a jaw-dropping outfit hours after rumors about her ex-husband’s dating life cause a buzz on social media.

In a new photo shared with the 4.1 million followers on her Instagram page, the Very Cavallari star was pictured from behind as she rocked black shortie shorts, a wild fringed jacket, and black and white cowboy boots that accentuated her super toned legs.

The 33-year-old mom of three had her blonde hair tucked into the back of her jacket and she held her hands up high in the air while she posed under a white pergola on a pool patio on a gorgeous sunny day.

In the comments section to the striking photo, fans and famous friends, including Total Bellas star Nikki Bell, reacted to Kristin’s powerful pose with remarks and fire emoji.

“Oh this pose means she about to have fun,” wrote her bestie, hairstylist Justin Anderson.

“It IS a holiday weekend after all,” another chimed in.

Other followers zeroed in on Kristin’s amazingly toned legs.

“I’m motivated to go do some squats now, ” one fan wrote.

“Girl that body after three kids damn,” another added.

And another commenter referenced Kristin’s love for her go-to drink, tequila, as she looked party-ready in the new social media snap.

The reality star’s hot pic, which can be seen below, received over 75,000 likes and nearly 600 comments within hours of posting.

While Kristin is known for posting sizzling pics, the timing of her leggy post could be considered clapback-worthy just five months after she announced her divorce from retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. The fan comments about having fun and drinking her favorite alcoholic beverage are especially interesting in light of Kristin’s her ex-husband’s recent alleged activity.

Kristin’s edgy party look comes as her ex was spotted during a night out with conservative political commenter Tomi Lahren. Jay and Tomi were reportedly partying together at a bar in Nashville, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. A source for E! News said the two were downing tequila shots directly from the bottle and that they left the bar together. Tomi has denied the dating rumors.

While Kristin has the party outfit and boots ready to go, her most recent night out was more about toes than tequila. Shortly after sharing the leggy pic, Kristin posted to her Instagram story to reveal she enjoyed a Girls’ Night Out with her daughter Saylor. The Uncommon James founder posted a photo of her young daughter’s perfectly painted unicorn toes after the two went out for mom-daughter pedicures.