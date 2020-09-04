Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Brightly Colored Form Fitting Pantsuit

Demi Lovato showed off her hourglass figure in a brightly-colored, form-fitting pantsuit in a new Instagram share. The “Anyone” singer appeared to be on the set of a new project in the image, which consisted of two slides.

In the first image. Demi showed off her spectacular shape in a full-length body shot. She stood in front of a black tent. This was positioned in front of a trailer where a small chair could be seen.

She wore a green floral patterned ensemble for the photograph. Underneath a tailored jacket was what appeared to be a corset top in the same bold pattern as the outfit.

The cut of the topper was flattering to her figure. It featured slight padding in the shoulders, which allowed it to create a striking silhouette on the singer. Large lapels were seen, which fell into a slim-fit. Buttons began at her midsection and the detail created a corset style. Its sleeves fell at Demi’s wrists and the bottom of the jacket hit just below her hips.

The pants, in the same pattern as the jacket, also had a slimmer fit. The legs were cut to mimic the shape of the singer’s lower body and fell just to her ankles.

Demi paired the print with a pair of bright yellow, thin-strapped shoes. The sassy footwear had one strap that came across her toes, another around her ankle. They had a closed back and a sky-high heel.

On her neck, she wore a thin, gold chain. On her fingers, several rings were seen.

The former Disney Channel star paired her dynamic look with oversized hoop earrings.

Her long, brown tresses were slicked back away from her face and fashioned into a long, straight ponytail that hung down her back.

In the second snap, Demi turned her body to show her left side to the camera. She bent her left knee and jutted out her hip as she looked seductively over her shoulder.

Her fiance Max Ehrich had one word that he repeated over and over for the look, “Wowowowowowowowowowoowwoowowowowow.”

Fans of the entertainer loved the pics. They shared their positive comments regarding the share.

“How the hell does everything look incredible on you?” questioned one Instagram fan of Demi’s jaw-dropping clothing choice.

“You are an actual goddess,” claimed a second fan.

“I know when you pose like that this means serious business,” said a third social media user.

“DEMETRIA THE SERVE IS UNREAL!!!” stated a fourth fan, followed by four fire emoji.