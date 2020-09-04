‘DWTS’ Contestant Jeannie Mai Says ‘Screw The Ballroom’ Ahead Of New Season

'The Real' host is one of the stars of the upcoming Season 29.

Jeannie Mai may be heading to the ballroom for Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, but it’s not all about taking home the winner’s trophy for her. In a new interview, The Real co-host and style expert joked “screw the Mirrorball” as she admitted that all she really wants to do on the show is have a good time.

Speaking to TV Insider ahead of the premiere on September 14, Jeannie admitted that she’s “very nervous” about joining the show and told fans she would “absolutely need [their] support.”

She said that she wanted to hear all her fans opinions and critiques on her dance skills in her social media DMs, but added that she was “very flattered” to be asked to be a contestant.

But while many of her co-contestants probably have their sights set on coming in first place and lifting the iconic trophy, Jeannie admitted that all she’s “going to do is have a damn good time.”

“If I don’t make you smile, I’ve done a bad job. For me, screw the Mirrorball. I want to make people smile and make them laugh and maybe even call their friends because I have an amazing playlist.”

Jeannie also opened up about her lack of dancing experience and how much she’s looking forward to learning ballroom.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“I’ve never ballroom danced, and obviously it’s amazing to watch people do it… This is my moment to just experience it for one time,” she said.

But there is one move the former How Do I Look? star is confident about. Jeannie joked that she’ll be great at “twerking” or “anything booty-related.”

The TV personality shared how her The Real co-hosts Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon reacted to the news. She said that she feels “really, really supported” by her friends and co-stars and added that she’s “so thankful.”

Jeannie was confirmed to be taking part during the cast reveal on Good Morning America on September 2. She’ll be competing against big names including rapper Nelly, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, and Tiger King’s Carole Baskin.

The upcoming episodes will also see the return of popular professional dancer turned World of Dance judge Derek Hough in a top secret role to be announced next week, while America’s Next Top Model‘s Tyra Banks will debut as host after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go earlier this year.

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 will premiere on ABC on September 14.