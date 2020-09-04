Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Curvaceous Figure & Busty Cleavage In Glitzy Gown

Instagram model Yanita Yancheva took to the popular social media platform on Thursday, September 3, to publish a new photo set in which she stunned in a glitzy gown.

The gown was rose gold in color and fashioned in a covering of shiny sequins. The dress was strapless with two strips of fabric hanging down her arms, leaving her shoulders and chest exposed. The neckline dipped low, giving viewers an eyeful of the model’s busty cleavage. Through the waist and hips, the material clung to Yanita’s curves and flattered her hourglass shape. The gown extended to the floor and included a large slit up the left leg, teasing a bit of skin.

To complete the outfit, Yanita wore a pair of black high heels with a pointed front. She left her long, blond waves loose and flowing down her back and over her shoulders to waist level.

The photos were taken at the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia, according to the geotag on the post. Yanita posed in what appeared to be the lobby where a large atrium, decorative plants, and an assortment of furniture took up the background of the frame. The Grand Millennium’s Instagram bio calls it the newest five-star hotel in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that Yanita posted a snap taken near the pool at the same location, making it likely that she is doing promotion work for the hotel.

In the first slide, Yanita was captured with her front facing the camera and one hand poised on her hip. She let the other arm dangle at her side while popping a hip to the side to show off the curves of her legs and backside. She flashed a huge smile for the photographer.

The second slide included a video clip in which Yanita showed off the dress while walking through the lobby and twirling. As she moved, the sequins caught the light and made her appear to glimmer. At the end of the clip, she placed her hands on her hips and then walked off frame, blowing her followers a kiss.

In the caption of the post, Yanita wrote that the most important thing is to try and inspire people so they can be great in what they want to do. She also tagged the brand behind the dress, FAERIESTY, and told her fans that she loved them.

The post earned more than 35,000 likes and nearly 300 comments within the first day.