Saffron Barker Wears Crop Top With Denim Ensemble For ’90s-Inspired Outfit

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a ’90s-inspired look for her most recent post.

The 20-year-old stunned in a white crop top that displayed a hint of her midriff. She wrapped herself up in a denim jacket that was half light blue and half dark blue. The garment that featured frayed hems was paired with denim bottoms that appeared to be a miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. Barker completed the look with a matching bucket hat. She styled her long wavy blond hair down and looked very glam for the occasion. Barker kept her nails short and decorated them with a coat of white polish.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker posed in front of a plain blue backdrop. She raised one hand to her hat and tilted her head to the side slightly, which showcased a bit of her profile. Barker gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, she looked over to her left and crossed her arms over.

In the tags, Barker credited her wardrobe stylist Ray Wooldridge, makeup artist Lo Dias, hairstylist Chris Long, and the photographer Nicky Johnston.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 45,000 likes and over 320 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Omg how can you be so beautiful, your beauty is so unreal,” one user wrote.

“You look AMAZING Saff! Love you,” another person shared.

“OMG YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL GAL EVER. I’m speechless, I love an angel,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, that is something nice to wake up to,” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple heart-eyes emoji.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a pink Barbie garment that appeared to be a bodysuit. Barker paired the look with high-waisted light blue denim shorts and white strappy heels that showed off her pedicured toes. She sported her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized with a bracelet. The photo was taken for TV Life magazine, which she also graced the cover of.