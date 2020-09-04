Alessandra Ambrosio Struts On The Sand In A Red Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio took to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 3, to share a three-photo set of herself rocking a ruby red bikini while strutting in the Maldives.

In the images, Alessandra walked on a sand pathway while various types of greenery, including palm trees, stood tall behind her. A bright blue sky shined above.

The supermodel flaunted her toned figure in the skimpy swimwear. The bathing suit top stretched across her chest, showing a hint of cleavage. The garment featured thin straps that circled around her shoulders. The top also boasted two strings that tied into a bow. Her toned, taut, and tanned torso was on full display.

The bottoms of the bikini were even tinier. They dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, accentuating her curves. They were tied into bows on either side of her waist.

Alessandra paired the suit with a colorful and open beach cover-up, as well as a purse. She also wore brown sunglasses that shielded her eyes.

As for her jewelry, Alessandra opted to accessorize with a necklace, a bracelet, and an anklet. Her chocolate-colored locks flowed down her back.

In the first image of the slideshow, the model faced the camera directly as she made her way, barefoot, down the path. This picture was taken from the furthest away, and her entire ensemble is visible.

The second picture offers a more close-up view of Alessandra, who turned her head to the side in this shot. She placed the bag in front of her body and crossed one leg over another. The fabric of her cover-up flowed behind her.

The third and final snap featured Alessandra running her fingers through her hair. She once again turned her head to the side, her face lit up by sunlight.

Alessandra’s millions of followers rushed to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“You look amazing,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“HOW BEAUTIFUL, ALE!!!” exclaimed a second social media user in all-caps, following up their message with two sparkle emoji and a smiley face with heart eyes.

“Jaw dropped,” shared a third follower, including a flame emoji for emphasis.

“Love them bottoms,” complimented a fourth person, adding a bikini and palm tree emoji.

At the time of this writing, Alessandra’s post racked up more than 116,000 like and hit over 500 comments.