Nazanin Mandi Stuns In White Unzipped Bodysuit With Snakeskin-Print Boots

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The 33-year-old uses the social media platform to show off her outfits and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a long-sleeved white bodysuit that featured a zip going up the middle. The garment was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage. The model left the garment unzipped at the top and paired the ensemble with knee-high snakeskin-print boots. Mandi accessorized herself with a necklace that had a pendant of her first name initial and a couple of rings. She styled her dark shoulder-length hair down and decorated her short nails with a coat of polish.

Mandi treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a large canvas on the wall. Mandi crossed her legs over and rested both arms beside her. She gazed directly at the camera lens and looked very glam.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant took a selfie with her husband in the background. The duo were both captured smiling and showing off their pearly whites.

In the third frame, Mandi sat down on a seat that had books lined up underneath. She parted her legs and linked her hands together in between. Mandi stared at the camera with a fierce expression and made everything look effortless.

In the fourth and final pic, she appeared to have taken another selfie on self-timer. Mandi raised one hand to her locks and rocked a mouth-open expression.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 420 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“You’re an amazing vibe! From fashion. Skin. Hair. Beauty, and personality,” one user wrote.

“You are beyond gorgeous, and you are definitely an angel, the all-white attire is fitting for you, babe!! An angel recognizes an angel, gorgeous goddess!!,” another person shared.

“Breathtaking beautiful bombshell,” remarked a third fan.

“I don’t know if it’s the boots or it’s the outfit or if it’s the stunning and beautiful human wearing both the boots and the outfit!” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her toned physique in a crop top with matching high-waisted leggings from Missguided. Mandi posed in the gym and shared some healthy advice in her caption.