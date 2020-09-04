Laci Kay Somers Rocks A White Bikini & Sprays Herself With Sunscreen

Laci Kay Somers left her 10.9 million Instagram followers stunned with her latest post on the social media platform. In her most recent video, the model stood in a pool wearing a skimpy two-piece while spraying sunscreen all over her sun-kissed skin.

The white bikini top barely covered Laci’s assets, which threatened to spill out of the garment. The top boasted strings that circled around the nape of her neck. Her ample cleavage and voluptuous bust nearly popped out of the triangular cups. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff was on full display.

The bathing suit bottoms only served to further accentuate her body. They dipped low on her lower abdomen but rode up high on her hips, tying into bows at the waist.

She wore her platinum tresses parted to the side. They tumbled down her back in loose waves.

As for her jewelry, Laci chose to accessorize with a diamond belly button piercing and a necklace.

In the clip, Laci first shook the can. She looked down at her body as she spritzed the spray all over her stomach and hips. Her sculpted arms glowed in the sun. At one point, as she put the suntan lotion on her chest, she tilted her head to the sky and closed her eyes. At the end of the footage, she looked directly at the camera and pursed her pout.

Laci’s millions of followers were quick to comment on the sexy video, showering the model with compliments and praise for her sunlit swimsuit share.

“Hot bod babe,” replied one social media user, punctuating their comment with three flame emoji.

“Beautiful gorgeous stunning mesmerizing,” shared a second person, following up their message with multiple hearts and smiley faces with heart eyes.

“Wow I just sprayed my frying pan just like that @lacikaysomers,” joked a third follower.

“You look so strong,” commented a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, Laci’s Instagram upload racked up more than 107,000 views, received over 34,000 likes, and hit close to 800 comments.

As Laci Kay Somers fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares scantily-clad photos and videos of herself on her Instagram account. Recently, she posted a snap of herself posing in a neon green bikini that left very little to the imagination. In that shot, Laci’s swimsuit top rode high up on her chest, her massive underboob the focal point of the picture. She also tugged on the sides of the teeny bathing suit bottoms, giving the already sultry image even more of a seductive feel.