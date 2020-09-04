Tomi Lahren Responds To Dating Rumors After She’s Reportedly Spotted With Jay Cutler In Nashville

Like Tomi, Jay has expressed support for President Donald Trump in the past.

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren took to Twitter on Thursday to shut down rumors that she’s dating former NFL player and reality show star Jay Cutler. Her tweet came after E! News reported that the two TV personalities were spotted sharing a bottle of tequila during a night out in Nashville.

Lahren, 28, joked that her new relationship was news to her in a tweet that can be seen here.

“I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one,” she wrote.

While Lahren and Cutler, 37, might not be involved romantically, a source claimed that they were getting pretty friendly with one another at Winners Bar in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night. The conservative pundit and the Very Cavallari star allegedly looked like they were having a blast hanging out with two other pals. The eyewitness claimed that they left the bar together after “passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle.”

The romance buzz became a hot topic on Twitter, where many users expressed surprise over the potential pairing. However, another source confirmed that the two are friends, and they appear to have at least one thing in common. Lahren is one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken defenders, and Cutler has also stated that he’s a fan of the current occupant of the White House. According to ESPN, the athlete endorsed Trump in 2016 shortly after the election.

“I’m happy with the [election] results,” he said. “I’ve supported Trump for a while. I’m not going to dive into it. I know it’s a sensitive issue. I like where it’s going.”

The former Chicago Bears quarterback was married to The Hills star Kristin Cavallari for nearly 7 years, and the ex-spouses share three children, Camden Jack, 7, Jaxon Wyatt , 6, and Saylor James, 4. The couple announced that they were getting a divorce in April, and their split continues to be discussed among fans in the comments sections of Cavallari’s Instagram posts. Her ex eventually deleted his own Instagram account, with one insider saying that he was tired of seeing similar messages from his followers.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As for Lahren, her last reported relationship also ended in April when she and NFL contract advisor, Brandon Fricke, decided to call off their engagement. In response to her Twitter denial that she has moved on with a former professional football player, she received an outpouring of love from her followers.

“I’d date you…but my wife would take issue. Keep up the good work!” read one response to her tweet.

“Man, if a major publication ever reported that I was dating you I would print it out and have it framed and hung on my office wall. If only,” said another admirer.